Kai Sotto scoreless, Adelaide 36ers clobbered by OKC Thunder

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto played sparingly in his second exhibition game against an NBA team as the Adelaide 36ers suffered a blowout 131-98 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday (Manila time) at Paycom Center.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino center hardly made his presence felt as he missed all his three shot attempts and had four rebounds in nine minutes of play as Adelaide capped its NBLxNBA exhibition games with a lopsided defeat to OKC.

Tre Mann sparked the Thunder with a team-high 26 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the three-point line. Lindy Waters III was also instrumental with 23 points. Eugene Omoruyi scored 19 markers, as Darius Bazley and Aaron Wiggins added 12 apiece.

Former Adelaide star Josh Giddey sent his ex-club crashing back to earth with 10 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

The Thunder held the 36ers to 11-of-36 three-point shooting, as the NBA team dominated the Aussie club right from the get-go with a 27-9 start and led as many as 40, 108-68, after Bazley’s layup in the 55-second mark of the third period.

Craig Randall led Adelaide with 27 points, seven assists, and three rebounds, while Robert Franks had 20 points and seven boards as they split their NBA friendlies.

The 36ers upset the Phoenix Suns, 134-124, last Monday where Sotto played quality minutes with 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting to go with two rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

Sotto and 36ers begin their 2022-23 Australia’s National Basketball League season against the Tasmania JackJumpers on Thursday next week at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.