Daanbantayan implements regulations in Maya Port

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The local government of Daanbantayan in northern Cebu has decided to impose regulations in its Maya Port to ensure fairness among operators.

The Municipal Government, in a statement, announced that picking up for pre-booked transportation will not be allowed at the port.

This means that vans-for-hire (vhire), black taxis, and tourist vans will have to queue and wait for their turn to load passengers disembarking from the port.

Authorities are also expected to issue a memorandums to diving shops and resort owners of Malapascua Island so the latter can inform their guests of the new policy.

The local government also urged operators and drivers of public transportation vehicles frequenting Maya Port to get themselves accredited.

“Isyuhan sab og ID sa LGU (local government unit) ang mga accredited driver sulod sa port,” they said.

On seaborne vessels, it was agreed between the LGU and pump boat operators with routes Logon to Maya Port, and vice-versa, to put a fare matrix.

“Aron masayod daan ang mga pasahero sa fixed nga pletehan,” the LGU stated.

Local government officials said they made these measures to ensure all operators and drivers get fair and equal treatment.

Maya Port in Daanbantayan connects mainland Cebu to Malapascua Island, a tourist spot famous for its diving scenes and other nearby marine sanctuaries.

Daanbantayan is a first-class municipality located at the northernmost tip of Cebu province.

RELATED STORIES

CPA, Capitol to co-manage operations of Maya Port

Maya Ro-Ro port expected to give Daanbantayan an economic boost

Boat captain from Malapascua feels ‘pandemic’s pinch’ as fewer tourists visit island

In Photos: Gwen reopens tourism activities in Malapascua Island