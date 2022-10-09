De Lima survives hostage-taking attempt; hostage-taker gunned down

MANILA, Philippines — Detained former senator Leila De Lima was unharmed following a foiled attempt to hold her hostage Sunday morning at the Camp Crame Custodial Center of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Quezon City.

The PNP, in a statement, identified the hostage-taker, who was later shot dead, as detainee Feliciano Sulayao Jr.

Sulayao, together with fellow detainees Arnel Cabintoy and Idang Susukan earlier ganged up and stabbed a police officer, as they attempted to escape the facility.

Another officer witnessed the stabbing and shot and killed Cabintoy and Susukan.

Sulayao ran towards De Lima’s cell and held her hostage.

“Members of the Special Action Forces immediately responded to the incident and negotiated with Sulayao but to no avail. Since the situation is escalating, the tactical team engaged Sulayao and he was neutralized,” the PNP statement added.

PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. has ordered for an in-depth investigation on the incident.

“Tension inside the detention facility has been defused and the situation has returned to normal while investigation is ongoing to review the security protocols inside the PNP Custodial,” said the PNP.

“That is all we can tell you at the moment. We will keep you posted of other developments as more information becomes available,” it added.

