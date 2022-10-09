Coleen Garcia ecstatic over France’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance with Billy Crawford

Coleen Garcia could not seem to contain her delight as she looked back at her dance performance with her husband Billy Crawford in “Danse avec les stars,” the French version of the dance competition “Dancing with the Stars.”

The actress showed moments from when she danced with Crawford and his dance partner Fauve Hautot as a “mystery dancer” during one of the show’s segments, via a video on Garcia’s Instagram page yesterday, Oct. 8.

“You guys are incredible, and you outdo yourselves every time. I’m always so excited to see what’s next!” she said, addressing Crawford and Hautot.

Garcia has nothing but appreciation for the show’s staff as she spoke about her experience of sharing the stage with her husband.

“I got to surprise Billy on [‘Danse avec les star’] last week, as part of a challenge! Believe it or not, he 101% did NOT see it coming, and it was so fun and satisfying to see how [shook] he was,” she stated.

“Also, [I definitely] never thought I’d ever end up dancing on a French TV show but it was a fun experience, and everyone has been so nice, warm, welcoming and supportive over here,” she added. “Our whole stay has been wonderful so far! All love and good vibes.”

Crawford announced his participation in “Danse avec les stars” last July, admitting at the time that he felt nervous about entering the said contest. Crawford got off to a good start in the competition as he was given a standing ovation by the judges during the show’s pilot episode. EDV

