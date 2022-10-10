PNP General Hospital to serve as De Lima’s temporary custodial facility

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital is being arranged to become former Senator Leila de Lima’s temporary custodial facility, her legal counsel said Sunday.

This came after De Lima survived a foiled hostage-taking incident right inside the PNP Custodial Facility in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Sunday morning.

The incident prompted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to offer De Lima to be transferred to another detention center, which she declined, according to her legal counsel Atty. Boni Tacardon.

“There was an offer to transfer her to another detention facility but no details were immediately provided. Sen. Leila declined and opted to stay in Camp Crame where she feels safe,” Tacardon told INQUIRER.net in a text message.

“At this time, arrangement is being made by PNP to bring Sen. Leila to the PNP Gen Hospital which will serve as her temporary custodial facility until we are able to finalize plans for her,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to Interior Sec. Benhur Abalos Jr. during a press briefing the same day, he talked to De Lima regarding Marcos Jr.’s offer to transfer facilities.

“Ang sabi naman kanina ni Senadora is that ‘okay na, dito na lang ako sa akin ngayon’ dahil safe naman daw siya,” said Abalos.

(Senadora said earlier that it’s okay, I’ll just stay here now because I’m safe.)

“She feels really very safe [despite] sa nangyari (what happened),” he added.

