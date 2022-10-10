Sunshine Cruz drops qoute on ‘letting go’ amid rumored split with BF Macky Mathay

Sunshine Cruz left fans intrigued anew when she dropped a cryptic quote about how people “come and go,” amid breakup speculations hounding her relationship with her boyfriend, businessman Macky Mathay.

The actress spoke about “letting go” while showing a quote saying, “Some people are only meant to stay in your heart, not in your life,” through her Instagram page on Sunday, Oct. 9.

“People come and go, it may be hard to understand why things happen unexpectedly,” Cruz said. “For some of us, letting go of someone you loved with all your heart can definitely give us so much pain and sadness but in life, there are some things we cannot control.”

Cruz then underscored the importance of learning one’s lessons despite a failed relationship, also reminding fans that “life goes on.”

“What matters is the lesson we learned, the love that was shared and the wonderful memories that will always be in our hearts,” she stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Cruz (@sunshinecruz718)

Speculations that Cruz and Mathay have broken up made rounds on social media after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two of them unfollowed each other on Instagram last month. Mathay has followed Cruz again on the said platform while Cruz still does not include Mathay on her following list, as of writing.

Cruz recently had a celebration for her daughter Angelina’s 21st birthday and Mathay was noticeably absent from the party. Meanwhile, Mathay was present at the 18th birthday celebration of Sunshine’s second daughter, Sam, last month. Mathay also met actor Cesar Montano, the actress’ ex-husband and the father of her children, during the event.

The actress has been in a relationship with Mathay since 2016. They celebrated their fifth anniversary in September last year.

