Sunshine Cruz says Diego Loyzaga is the ‘best brother’ to her kids
CEBU, Philippines— Sunshine Cruz dedicated a heartfelt birthday message to her stepson, Diego Loyzaga who turned 27 on May 21, 2022.
On Instagram, Sunshine shared photos of her three daughters, Angelina, Sam, and Chesca with Diego spending quality time together.
“Happy Birthday to THE BEST BROTHER my princesses could ever have,” she wrote.
The celebrity mom thanked Diego “for always being there” for his sisters.
“For being protective and being such a loving kuya. They are blessed to have you as their Kuya Diego. We love you and know that we are always here for you!” she added.
Diego expressed his love in the comment section, “Awwww tita i love you so much!! Always here for the tres marias.”
Diego’s mother Teresa Loyzaga also wrote heart emojis on Sunshine’s heartfelt birthday post.
Angelina, Sam, and Chesca are the daughters of Sunshine with ex-husband Cesar Montano. While Diego is the son of Cesar with Teresa.
