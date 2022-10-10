Unseated Negros Oriental gov starts packing but not leaving yet

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, Philippines — Unseated Negros Oriental Gov. Pryde Henry Teves announced he was ready to go but would not do so unless ordered by the Supreme Court.

Teves, in his radio program on Saturday, said he has started putting away the personal things he brought to the Capitol in case the Supreme Court would rule against him and uphold the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) decision that nullified his win in the gubernatorial race last May.

The Comelec has declared that then reelectionist Gov. Roel Degamo was the real winner after the poll body added to his name the votes cast for a nuisance candidate, Grego Gaudia, who used the name “Ruel Degamo” in the ballots.

The promise

“I will start packing up my things. If the ruling is in my favor, then I will return my things to the governor’s office. Otherwise, I’ll have to bring them back to my hometown in Bayawan City,” he said in Cebuano.

Teves reiterated his promise to abide by any order of the Supreme Court, which is expected to release a ruling on Oct. 11.

As of Sunday, Teves continued to function as governor even as Degamo has already started issuing orders, although he has yet to officially assume office.

Degamo was formally proclaimed by the Comelec as the winner following a special canvass on Oct. 3. Degamo subsequently took his oath of office before President Marcos.

Policemen were deployed at the Negros Oriental capitol last week to maintain peace and order at the provincial seat of power following a pronouncement from Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos that the DILG would want a smooth transfer of authority from Teves to Degamo.

Abalos has also appealed to Teves to peacefully vacate his post and let Degamo assume as governor of Negros Oriental unless Teves could secure a temporary restraining order from the high court.

