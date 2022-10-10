BBC: Dolphinz tighten grip of top spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Dolphinz cemented their position on the top of the team standings of the ongoing Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 12 after routing the Stallions, 101-93, on Saturday evening, October 8, 2022, at the Alta Vista Country Club gymnasium.

Vernon Legaspi poured in 29 points to lead the Dolphinz, whose record improved to six wins and two losses.

Anthony Caruzca chipped in 23 points and four rebounds while Francis Paracuelles added 12.

Edward Solon had 27 for the Stallions, who have a 2-6 (win-loss) slate and are at the bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile, the Sharks earned their third victory in eight games after beating the Panthers, 80-64, in the other game.

Kirby Navarro led the team with 17 points.

The Pandas secured their fifth win in eight games after defeating the Vipers, 83-72, in another game.

Frederick Anabieza led the team with 24 points.

/bmjo

