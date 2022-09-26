BBC Season 12

Panthers take down Pandas

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | September 26,2022 - 01:58 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Panthers staged a huge upset after it toppled the Pandas, 67-62, in the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 12 on  Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at the Alta Vista Golf & Country Club gymnasium. 

With the victory, the Panthers improved to a 3-3 (win-loss) record, while the  Pandas dropped to 4-2 to create a three-way tie between the Dolphins and Vipers at the top.

Stephen Sanchez and rookie Philip Abella  combined for 32 points for the Panthers. 

Sanchez had a double-double outing with 16 points and 14 rebounds while Abella also had 16 points with six rebounds. 

In the other game, the Dolphinz routed the Sharks, 94-75, behind the efforts of John Rodrigo and Francis Paracuelles. 

Rodrigo scored 18 points  while Paracuelles added 17.

Meanwhile, the Vipers eked out a hard-earned 78-70 win against the Stallions  behind Steven Mendoza’s 13-point game. Mendoza paired his double digit scoring with eight rebounds and three assists.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Elite Basketball Club semis cast complete

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Badboyz Basketball Club, BBC, Cebu Basketball, cebu sports news, Pandas, Panthers

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.