Panthers take down Pandas

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Panthers staged a huge upset after it toppled the Pandas, 67-62, in the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 12 on Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at the Alta Vista Golf & Country Club gymnasium.

With the victory, the Panthers improved to a 3-3 (win-loss) record, while the Pandas dropped to 4-2 to create a three-way tie between the Dolphins and Vipers at the top.

Stephen Sanchez and rookie Philip Abella combined for 32 points for the Panthers.

Sanchez had a double-double outing with 16 points and 14 rebounds while Abella also had 16 points with six rebounds.

In the other game, the Dolphinz routed the Sharks, 94-75, behind the efforts of John Rodrigo and Francis Paracuelles.

Rodrigo scored 18 points while Paracuelles added 17.

Meanwhile, the Vipers eked out a hard-earned 78-70 win against the Stallions behind Steven Mendoza’s 13-point game. Mendoza paired his double digit scoring with eight rebounds and three assists.

