Mandaue rules Chooks-to-Go SMS Boystown Sepak Takraw Invitational tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Sepak Takraw Association lorded the inaugural Chooks-to-Go SMS-Boystown Sepak Takraw Open Invitational Tournament at the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown in Minglanilla town, south Cebu.

Mandaue comprised of Rogelio Agoylo, Gilbert Bering, Karl Michael Ygoña, Archie Clint Abella, and Jiezel Sebastian Ardina defeated Guindaruhan Sepak Takraw of Minglanilla, 2-1, in the championship match on Sunday evening, Oct. 9, 2022.

Mandaue stormed back from a first-set defeat, 18-21, by winning the second and third sets, 21-18, and 21-16, respectively, to rule the tournament which fielded over 30 Sepak Takraw teams from around Cebu.

Guindaruhan, the runners-up of the tournament, was manned by Charleton Belande, Guillermo Lapingcao, Ralph Julius Ortouste, Ramel Sagolili, and Ariel Miñoza.

The second runners-up was the Compostela Sepak Takraw, while the Cebuano Sepak Takraw Club finished as third-runners-up in the competition.

The organizers of the tournament, the SMS Boystown’s Aloysian Sepak Takraw Club Inc., Cebu Sepak Takraw Federation, and Chooks-to-Go are already planning a bigger tournament in its next edition.

“The theme of this tournament was to reignite the love of our pambansang laro which is Sepak Takraw. Our main goal was to develop more grassroots program like this in our region. Big thanks to Sir Ronald Mascariñas and Chooks-to-Go. The event won’t be possible without his undying support and love for our country through sports,” said one of the organizers, Jerry Abuyabor.

It can be recalled that Chooks-to-Go also brought in the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters last October 1-2, 2022 at the SM Seaside City Cebu. It featured the world’s best 3×3 teams vying for supremacy.

In addition, Mascariñas donated a whopping P1.4 million to the SMS Girlstown in Talisay City, Cebu, and sports equipment at the SMS Boystown, besides organizing this sepak takraw tournament.

ALSO READ

Cebuano Sepak Takraw Club teams clobber foes in SMS-Boystown tourney

Gentle Giants beats Kaya Iloilo to be PFL’s No. 1 team

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals in Manchester United win

Guillou strikes late as Filipinas salvage 1-1 draw

/dbs