Donners, Talisay City Ballers start strong in MGBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Donners and Talisay City Ballers took off to a hot start in the Minglanilla G-Sports Basketball League (MGBL) Season 2, chalking up separate wins on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Donners defeated the Hyenas, 75-70, in the 21-under division led by the 14-point effort of Kent Marlon Lagare.

Meanwhile, the visiting Talisay City Ballers also overcame an equally determined opponent after winning against Jenrick, 88-83, in the under-18 division.

Talisay City Ballers’ Judge Rodel Cuico led the team’s scoring with 21 points to go with six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

In the under-15 category, Crossroads and S. Fernandez Optical earned victories in their respective games.

Crossroads defeated Talisay City Ballers, 51-40, behind John Mayer Estorba’s 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Meanwhile, S. Fernandez Optical routed Spydas, 91-41, with Prince Roy Larobis leading the victory with 14 markers, five rebounds, and three assists.

More than 40 teams are competing in the basketball tournament organized by G-Sports Entertainment in cooperation with the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Minglanilla town, south Cebu.

