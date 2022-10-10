Donners, Talisay City Ballers start strong in MGBL
CEBU CITY, Philippines—Donners and Talisay City Ballers took off to a hot start in the Minglanilla G-Sports Basketball League (MGBL) Season 2, chalking up separate wins on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.
Donners defeated the Hyenas, 75-70, in the 21-under division led by the 14-point effort of Kent Marlon Lagare.
Meanwhile, the visiting Talisay City Ballers also overcame an equally determined opponent after winning against Jenrick, 88-83, in the under-18 division.
Talisay City Ballers’ Judge Rodel Cuico led the team’s scoring with 21 points to go with six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.
In the under-15 category, Crossroads and S. Fernandez Optical earned victories in their respective games.
Crossroads defeated Talisay City Ballers, 51-40, behind John Mayer Estorba’s 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
Meanwhile, S. Fernandez Optical routed Spydas, 91-41, with Prince Roy Larobis leading the victory with 14 markers, five rebounds, and three assists.
More than 40 teams are competing in the basketball tournament organized by G-Sports Entertainment in cooperation with the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Minglanilla town, south Cebu.
/bmjo
READ MORE:
BBC: Dolphinz tighten grip of top spot
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.