200 barangay tanods deputized to help maintain Cebu City cleanliness

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 200 barangay tanods will soon augment the force of the Cebu City Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Team (CESET) in enforcing rules and regulations aimed at maintaining the cleanliness of the city.

CESET head Grace Luardo told CDN Digital that more than 200 barangay tanods from the various barangays of Cebu City have attended the whole-day deputization seminar conducted by a team from the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

“Once mahuman sila ug training, issuehan sila og certification and IDs as deputized CESET enforcers,” she added.

The eight-hour deputization training and seminar were held at the Cebu City Social Hall.

Luardo, earlier, asked the 80 barangay captains to deputize their tanods to help maintain cleanliness in their respective jurisdictions.

She said that CESET personnel and barangay environmental officers (BEOs) combined only a total of 242. The number is not enough to oversee compliance with garbage disposal regulations in the barangays.

READ: CESET to brgy officials: We need the help of tanods

Luardo said participants on Tuesday were given orientation on the various environmental laws and ordinances and the rules pertaining to the issuance of citation tickets.

“Isip usa ka enforcer, risk g’yod. Pero kinahanglan suna g’yod tay pagpangga sa atong kalikupan labina sa atong siyudad sa Sugbo,” she told barangay tanods.

“Kinahanglan duna g’yod disiplina ug mag-una kini sa matag usag-usa ka kaugalingon. Kinahanglan kita maoy ehemplo g’yod,” she added.

Luardo also delivered a motivational speech to the participating barangay tanods on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the following batch has not yet been determined, but she said that a second group of barangay tanods would also go through the same training and lecture.

/rcg

READ MORE:

Cleaning up Cebu City: One mini-garden at a time