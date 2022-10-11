Guardo on clearing all spaghetti wires by December 2022: ‘doable’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor and Committee on Infrastructure chair Jerry Guardo said Mayor Michael Rama’s challenge to get rid of all spaghetti wires in the city by December 2022, is “doable.”

Rama, during a meeting with the City’s technical infrastructure committee, on Monday, October 10, 2022, expressed his disappointment over the presence of spaghetti wires in the different areas of the city, particularly in Barangay Carreta, which he, personally, inspect.

“First week of December I don’t want to see any more spaghetti wires. Doable? Not doable?” the mayor said as quoted in a report from the Cebu City public information office.

“People are calling my attention, ‘ingon ka Singapore-like ‘nya pagkahuman daghan kayo og spaghetti (wires). Ingon ka Singapore-like naa pa gihapoy mga poste diri oh’,” he added.

Sought for comment, Guardo said the challenge of the mayor is doable with the commitment of various telecommunication companies (telcos) to deploy additional manpower on the ground.

He also added that the city government will also be reinforcing its job order personnel from the Quick Response Team and the Street Lighting Division.

“We will be deploying composite teams, composed of the different telcos. They will be assigned in the respective area of assignment. One team will handle sa north area, another team will be deployed sa south, and one team will be diri sa central district,” he told CDN Digital.

Aside from clearing spaghetti wires, Guardo said they will also address leaning poles and the enforcement of his ordinance on the minimum height of poles–which means that telcos, whose posts are usually around 15 to 16 feet, will have to comply, by making the minimum height of their poles at 18 feet.

The councilor, earlier, stated that as they continue to detangle spaghetti wires from major thoroughfares to interior roads, they will also take this opportunity to replace the posts with taller ones.

He said that as of now at least 60 percent of the city’s major thoroughfares have been cleared of low-lying and knotted telco and power lines, including broken posts. /rcg

