‘Boy Langaw’, suspect in Kamagayan robbery nabbed



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A certain “Boy Langaw”, tagged as the main suspect in the Kamagayan robbery incident last Oct. 6, 2022, was arrested on Tuesday dawn, October 11, 2022, in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Police identified the suspect as Jerlan Sabanal, also known as “Boy Langaw”, a resident of Barangay Ermita, in this city.

Sabanal’s arrest happened after Carbon police responded to an armed person alarm in Barangay Ermita around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11., said Police Major Kenneth Albotra, the Carbon police station chief.

Albotra said that when they responded to the area, they found out that the suspect, was the one that Parian police are also looking for. They also seized a .357 revolver from him.

LOOK: ‘Boy Langaw’ arrested in Cebu City

As per their background check, Albotra said that the suspect has been tagged in several robbery incidents in the city and labeled him as a notorious snatcher and robber.

Albotra added that they also received information that Sabanal also leads a group of minors whom he allegedly trains to help him in his illegal acts.

“May pangalan najod nin sya. Murag notado nga snatcher, tulisan. Karon, ang alarming ani, nagsugod ni sya og [train], nag lead-lead ani nga mga minor,” Albotra said.

For now, Albotra said that they will continue to investigate and trace the minors whom Sabanal is allegedly affiliated with.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that when they received a report about this alleged robbery incident that made rounds online, victimizing a commuter, last October 6, he immediately ordered his men to confirm its veracity.

Upon investigation, police gathered information from a vendor, who happened to be in the area, that he saw a commotion involving individuals in the area.

“Naay vendor nga naa didto. Wala sya kabalo nga tulis diay to ang commotion didto,” Dalogdog said.

The victim, who narrated the incident, posted a status on social media last Oct. 6, which police, later on, received a copy of. However, the victim did not file a blotter report at the Parian Police Station.

But still, Parian police continued to contact and convinced the victim to coordinate with them and police showed him a picture of the suspect. The victim then identified the person in the photo as the one who robbed him,

Albotra, on the other hand, said that the suspect was previously jailed for 12 years for robbery and illegal drug offenses. He was freed just last September.

Sabanal is currently detained at the Carbon Police Station detention cell pending the filing of formal complaints of robbery and illegal possession of firearms against him. /rcg

