ABC chief of Cebu City welcomes SK, Brgy polls’ postponement to Oct. 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Franklyn Ong, the president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) here, expressed support for the rescheduling of the December 2022 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) and Barangay elections to October 2023.

In a social media post, Ong said the postponement of the SK and barangay polls is another opportunity for the currently sitting officials to ‘work harder.’

“We should take this as a personal challenge to work harder for our constituents, given the opportunity to serve one more year,” he said.

“Another year to unite for a cleaner, safer, and better Cebu City. Thank you, Pres. Bongbong Marcos,” the ABC president said.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. signed into law last Oct. 10, 2022, Republic Act No. 11935, which suspends the elections originally scheduled for December 2022 to the last Monday of October 2023.

The president signed the bill into law two weeks after the Senate and the House of Representatives ratified bicameral conference committee reports containing the consolidated version of each chamber’s bill.

Earlier the League of the Provinces of the Philippines (LPP), the organization of provincial governors in the country, showed their support for the postponement of the 2022 SK and Barangay elections.

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, LPP president, said in an Oct. 8 Inquirer report that majority of the governors backed the postponement of the December 2022 elections.

Tamayo said that the governors took into consideration that the national and local election was held last May 2022 and now the government would have to spend billions for another political exercise. | With Inquirer.net report

/dbs