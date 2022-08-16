Rama: LCP leaves fate of SK and barangay polls to Congress

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who currently heads the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP), said the League will leave the fate of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections to the Congress.

This, after the House suffrage and electoral reforms committee recently approved on first reading the postponement of the scheduled December 5, 2022, barangay and SK elections to the first Monday of December of next year.

Rama, during a press conference on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, admitted that he brought the matter of the SK and barangay elections to the attention of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos (PBBM), but PBBM told him to leave the discussion to the Congress.

“I really wanted to bring it to the president and the last statement of the president: hayaan mo na yung Congress kung anong position nila,” he told reporters.

Rama added that though the League has yet to formally discuss this matter internally, they have assured PBBM that the LCP will be supportive of the current administration.

“We, tomorrow, will be discussing it, but we have assured the president and assured the DILG that the League will not be a stumbling block on the wishes and desires of his administration,” Rama said.

Meanwhile, the Panel also gave its nod to the provision to repeal the present law for the December 2022 barangay and youth elections and the provision for the holdover capacity of incumbent officials until successors are elected in December 2023. /rcg

