Fluvial procession of Nuestra Señora De Regla to return this year – Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The fluvial procession of the image of Nuestra Señora De Regla for its fiesta celebration in November will return this year, after two years of being canceled due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was announced by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan during the pontifical mass of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Barangay Pusok on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

To recall, in 2020 and 2021, the fluvial procession of the image was canceled and replaced with a motorcade, to avoid the gatherings of devotees and the spread of COVID-19.

However, since the health and safety protocols were already relaxed this year and with the decline of COVID-19 cases, Chan wants the activity to return.

“Hapit na ang fiesta sa atong siyudad, sa atoang national shrine, ang atong kapistahan ni Señora Birhen sa Regla. Ipahibawo nako ninyo nga aduna kita’y fluvial procession,” Chan said.

For this year’s fluvial procession, Chan said the galleon will travel from the coastal waters of Cordova to Barangay Ibo, Pusok, and the two bridges in the Mactan Channel.

The galleon will dock at the Muelle Osmeña port in Barangay Poblacion, to be followed by a foot procession from the port to the Nuestra Señora de Regla National Shrine Parish.

Chan is also hopeful that no other calamities will strike not only the city but the whole country.

“Pasalamat ta nga nia ta karon tanan, ug pasalamat nga unta wala na’y laing katalagman,” he added.

The mayor is also urging the public to pray that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will finally end for this also affects the economy of the country. /rcg