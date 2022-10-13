TEAM: 2,000 drivers have secured clearance

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Over 2,000 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers have already secured a Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) Clearance from the TEAM Office.

TEAM Executive Director Edwin Jumao-as thanked the drivers who complied with the city’s TEAM Clearance Ordinance.

“Daghan kaayo’ng salamat sa mga pareho ninyo nakapaabot sa atoang mga drivers nga kinahanglan mukuha gyud sila og TEAM Clearance kay para man sad sa kaayuhan nila ug sa atoang mga operators,” said Jumao-as.

(I am grateful to you especially those who have reached out to our drivers that they would need to get a TEAM Clearance because this is for their own and operators’ good.)

Jumao-as said that he already talked with some of the operators on how they could monitor the traffic records of their drivers.

He said they might ask for the the free evaluation from the TEAM.

The city’s TEAM Clearance Ordinance requires all PUV drivers, who will travel to Mandaue City, to secure a TEAM clearance worth P100 and P50 government seal.

If, when flagged down and the driver cannot present a TEAM Clearance issued by the TEAM office, he will be penalized an amount of P500.

Jumao-as said that Jimmy Lumapas, city councilor and committee on transportation chairman, announced that they would give the clearance for free to obedient drivers or those who did not have pending traffic violations.

Jumao-as reiterated that they would just want drivers to be mindful of their traffic violations and would not just commit traffic offenses in the city.

“Ang amoang departamento wala mag-agad nga dako mi og kolektahunon. Ang amoa gyu’ng gusto nga maabot ang (panahon) nga walay makabayad sa violation. Buot pasabot ana nga kahibaw na unsay traffic violations ug dili na masayop,” said Jumao-as.

(Our department is not depending if we can collect a big amount from the drivers. What we want is that there will come a time when no one will have to pay for a violation. This means that the drivers now know what are the traffic violations and that they will not commit these violations anymore.)

Drivers who have yet to secure a TEAM clearance are requested to get one at their office inside the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex compound.

