The hype is real for Drag shows in Cebu!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Drag shows are making huge waves in Cebu, all thanks to the talented Cebuano drag queens.

Cebu Drag has been thriving since it started a few years back and it has gotten better since the airing of the Drag Race Philippines last August.

Just recently, the Cebu Drag community was treated to an unforgettable night when Drag Race PH winner Precious Paula Nicole performed for her Cebuano fast last October 1 and 2, 2022.

“It was organized by Cebu Drag Artists Community and WACK Cebu, A Precious Night brought by one of Drag Race Philippines current finalists contending for the title of the first ever Filipino Drag Race superstar, Precious Paula Nicole—an all around queen with a precious heart, here in Cebu for a drag show unlike any other,” said Kat Phischeur, one of the founders of the Cebu Drag Artist Community.

It was indeed an exciting time for the drag community in Cebu to be graced by Precious, one of the most followed drag queens in the Philippines.

After performing, Precious was welcomed by Cebuana drag queens and drag community in Cebu by dancing to the famous Sinulog beat as their way of showing their “Cebuano welcome.”

“This is truly one of the most exciting times for Cebu drag as we have witnessed the community and the drag scene flourish all together after being launched two years ago with drag shows now being organized in the city. This of course would not have been possible without the support of our partners, WACK Cebu and Ahka Sari-sari Space, who helped lift our community up and made sure the queens now have platforms to showcase their artistry,” she added.

Precious Paula Nicole eventually was named as the first champion of Drag Race PH last Wednesday, October 12.

It looks like exciting times for the Cebu Drag Queen community!

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Make way for Cebu Drag Artists Community! #SupportCebuDrag