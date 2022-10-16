Kasadya sa Lapu-Lapu: Food, music, fun and colorful buses turned into dining areas

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Have you visited already the “Kasadya sa Lapu-Lapu Food Park” in the parking area of the city hall compound in Lapu-Lapu City?

The food park was formally opened on Sept. 8, 2022, and it offers mouth-watering and delicious food and delicacies from the city.

These include pork and chicken barbecue, lechon, seafoods and batchoy.

It also has entertainment with different local bands and singers to give customers a fun experience at the food park.

It is open every Fridays to Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight and will be held until December.

Converted buses

But what really stands out and attracts people in the food park, aside from the food and entertainment, are the two colorful, lighted buses, which have been converted into a cool dining area for visitors of the food park.

The sides of the buses are painted with colorful murals with themes about Christmas, festivities, and, of course, the different landmarks of Lapu-Lapu City.

The landmarks included the Olango Island bird sanctuary where migrating birds visit every now and then especially during the last and first quarter of the year.

Inside these converted buses, the bus chairs have been removed and replaced with tables and chairs suitable for dining so that customers of the food park can dine comfortably inside these buses.

Mayor Chan and MAG

These converted buses are Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan’s idea, which the Mactan Artists Guild (MAG) help turn into a reality.

Desiderio del Corro Jr., MAG founder, says that Mayor Chan tapped him and his group to help in making the two buses into what they are now — a cool, unique, and comfortable dining space at the food park.

“Kang Mayor (Junard “Ahong” Chan) gyud ning idea. Iyang nakit-an ang kaning mga buses nga guba na unya dili na mangandar. Mao to nga iyang gipapintalan namo,” Del Corro said.

(This is the idea of the Mayor (Junard “Ahong” Chan). He saw that these buses can no longer be repaired. So he ask us to paint them.)

He said that Chan and his wife, Rep. Cindi King-Chan, have contributed to the idea of what they should paint and draw in these buses.

“Iya pod nang idea ni mayor (nga himoong kan-anan ang sud sa bus),” he added.

(It was also the mayor’s idea (to make the inside of the bus into a dining area).)

Labor of love

As for cost of helping convert the bus into a dining area, Del Corro clarifies that this is a labor of love for MAG as the group has not asked any payment for their labor.

“Akong giingnan si mayor nga pinaskuhan na lang ni namo sa MAG kining maong mural,” he said.

(We told the mayor that these murals will be a Christmas gift from MAG.)

The city government has only provided the materials, such as paints and brushes, and food for those involved in the project.

/dbs