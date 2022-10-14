Malagar formally welcomed as new UP Cebu chancellor

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 14,2022 - 06:01 PM
Lawyer Leo Malagar has formally been welcomed as the new chancellor of the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu). | Wenilyn Sabalo #CDNDigital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) formally welcomed its new chancellor, Lawyer Leo Malagar, through an investiture ceremony held at the UP Cebu grounds on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Malagar, along with other executive staff of the UP Cebu, was formally invested in with leadership, after he took the reins from former UP Chancellor, Lawyer Liza Corro.

Malagar said one of the programs that UP-Cebu under his leadership would embark on would be to expand the market for enrollment of students from low income families.

“We have done this before where we went to remote places to conduct UPCAT reviews,” he added.

Malagar completed his education at UP Cebu, where he received a Political Science degree.

While pursuing his Bachelor of Laws at the UP College of Law in Diliman, he worked as a graduate assistant at the UP Law Center and served on the UP System’s Board of Regents.

