UP Cebu launches its varsity program, gets ready for upcoming Cesafi

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After announcing its long-awaited participation in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) will hold two key events to introduce its varsity program in Cebu’s sports scene.

On Sept. 23, 2022, UP Cebu will launch its varsity program dubbed “Unang Hunat, Unang Kiat” at the UP Cebu campus in Barangay Lahug here.

Meanwhile, on Sept. 26, 2022, UP Cebu’s men’s basketball team will face the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in a tune-up game at 10:00 AM at the Cebu Coliseum.

The school will be the 13th Cesafi member school.

In a statement, Lawyer Leo Malagar, the university’s chancellor, said the launching was aimed to revive the school’s “legacy of producing varsity teams that have dominated throughout history.”

In addition, it also aims to draw potential athletes and train them in the Fighting Maroons’ way. In this way, these potential athletes will be honed into top-caliber competitors that can represent UP in local, regional, national, and international stints.

“Sports competitions and athletics bring happiness, unity and solidarity to the whole UP community,” Malagar said.

A total of 250 (200 college, and 50 high school students) will comprise UP’s varsity program and be introduced during the launch.

One of the highlights of the launching is a volleyball clinic courtesy of UP Women’s Volleyball Team head coach Godfrey Okumu.

Cesafi will return on Oct. 15, 2022.

For UP Cebu’s part, they will compete in basketball, football, badminton, table tennis, swimming, chess, and dancesport.

The school also forms teams for scrabble, softball, and esports tournaments.

/dbs