P7.8M marijuana plants uprooted in Cebu City mountain brgy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are trying to identify the cultivator of the 19, 500 stalks of fully-grown marijuana plants which they uprooted in Sitio Song-on, Barangay Lusaran, Cebu City at past noontime on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Dexter Calacar, commander of the Cebu City Mobile Force Company, said they were conducting police patrol when a concerned individual informed them of the presence of marijuana plants in a steep area in Sitio Song-on.

“Kato kay incidental rato nga operation kay nagpatrol man mi kay dili na trabaho sa CMFC ang mangita og drugs. So midivert mi sa amo operation, so mao to amoa nakuha,” Calacar said.

According to him, it took them an hour and a half before they managed to reach the area. They even crossed a river, he added.

“Isolated kay siya. Lisod kaayo sudlon nga area. Around 1 hour and a half pag padung palang. Kay sapa man jod mi niagi, sapa saka, sapa. Dili siya accessible sa kalsada ba,” he said.

Calacar said the uprooted marijuana plants cost at least P7.8 million. These were planted on a parcel of land measuring at least 50 square meters.

But they failed to arrest its cultivator.

No one was around when they arrived in the area, Calacar said.

And because of its distance from the main road and the difficult terrain, Calacar said, they decided to immediately burn the uprooted marijuana plants. They just set aside six fully-grown plants for turnover to the Cebu City Forensic Unit for examination and chemical analysis.

RELATED STORIES:

Marijuana plantation in Toledo worth P800,000 destroyed; cultivator nabbed

P4M worth of marijuana plants uprooted in Toledo City; cultivators escaped

P20M worth of marijuana plants uprooted in Toledo City

/dcb