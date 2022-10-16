Barili mayor bares accomplishments, plans in 100-day report

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An improved solid waste management system and an intensified campaign on cleaner waterways.

These were just some of the achievements Barili Mayor Pablo John ‘John-John’ Garcia IV cited when he reported his first 100 days in office last Oct. 10.

In a press statement, Garcia said his administration was pushing for a ‘cleaner and more efficient way’ of delivering basic services to their constituents.

“Mao kini ang atong goal since day one. Limpyo nga palibot, limpyo sa drugas, limpyo sa krimen ug limpyo nga pang-gobyerno,” Garcia was quoted on saying.

(This is our goal since day one. A clean environment, (a town) clean of drugs, (a town) clean of crimes and (a town who practices a transparent and) clean government.)

Highlights of Garcia’s report included the local government’s solutions in addressing the recent crises they faced — an outbreak of typhoid fever and flooding.

The neophyte mayor said that they had implemented a strict ‘No Segregation, No Collection’ policy to minimize biohazards brought about by unsegregated waste.

His administration has also teamed up with a non-profit organization to procure chlorinators for their municipal water system.

Hundreds of patients were admitted to hospitals and other healthcare facilities in Barili last June due to typhoid fever, of which three succumbed to the infection.

Garcia reported that flood control initiatives, such as infrastructure projects and dredging their major waterways to get rid of silt, formed part of his administration’s priorities.

The mayor also said they wanted to intensify their anti-illegal drugs campaign in the locality and aimed to have all of Barili’s 42 barangays attain a ‘drug-cleared’ status.

“We may have achieved a lot already considering the first 100 days pa. Apan this is just the beginning of more efforts to come,” Garcia added.

Barili is a second-class municipality located approximately 55 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

