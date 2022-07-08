DSWD-7: Nearly P2M in cash aid given to typhoid fever patients in Barili

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) through its Assistance to Individuals or Families in Crisis Situation (AICS), has released a total of P1,580,000 in financial assistance to 313 typhoid fever patients in Barili town in southwestern Cebu.

In a statement, the DWSD-7 said a total of P5,000 were given as cash aid per patient while the families of the three patients, who died from typhoid fever, received a financial assistance of P10,000 each.

DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero made this report to the new DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo in an online meeting about the DSWD-7’s responses to the recent crisis situations in Central Visayas.

From the report, Tulfo also suggested to look into the needs of the families of the typhoid fever casualties for additional assistance.

AICS of the DSWD is a social safety net or a stop-gap mechanism to support the recovery of individuals and families from unexpected crisis such as illness or death of a family member, and other crisis situations.

Tulfo, earlier, instructed DSWD-7 to identify areas that might need logistical support, especially that some local government units (LGUs) have no transport vehicles or warehouse for the storage of relief goods.

Aside from the financial assistance to typhoid fever patients in Barili, Lucero also reported that the DSWD-7 would be prepositioning about 6,000 family food packs in Canlaon City as the Canlaon Volcano was on Alert Level 1.

DSWD-7 also visited five LGUs in the province of Bohol that were severely impacted by Typhoon Odette and were difficult to reach.

The department also identified Cebu LGUs that were geographically isolated and in economically disadvantaged areas (GIDAs). This is to enter a Memorandum of Understanding with these LGUs for the prepositioning of family food packs.

The DSWD-7 said it would continuously coordinate with the provincial LGUs and the City-Municipal Action Teams in these affected areas to closely monitor their areas and provide updates for any other required augmentation support.

/dbs

