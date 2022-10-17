Dolphinz, Pandas gain twice-to-beat edge in BBC playoffs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Dolphinz and Pandas earned a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) after beating their respective foes in the final elimination game on Saturday evening, October 15, 2022, at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club gymnasium.

The Dolphinz edged the Vipers, 79-76, while the Pandas edged the Sharks, 86-78.

The Dolphinz remained at the top spot of the standings with a 7-2 (win-loss) record, while the Pandas are at the No. 2 spot with a 6-3 card.

John Rodrigo and Vernon Legaspi each scored 16 points to power the Dolphinz to victory.

Matt Ravina led the Pandas with 17 points, while teammate Dexter Cabasan chipped in 14 markers.

Meanwhile, the Stallions outlasted the Panthers, 79-77.

The Sharks, Panthers, and Stallions will vie for the last spot in the final four this Saturday, October 22, 2022.

