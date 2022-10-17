Sherilin-Unisol 1 takes early lead

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sherilin-Unisol 1 logged their second straight victory to take the top spot in Group A after beating the Spartans, 88-76, last Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the ongoing Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) at the Benedicto College Gymnasium.

Rex Tuazon tallied 18 points to lead Sherilin-Unisol 1’s victory.

Albert Echavarria addded 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Junrie Hoybia chipped in 12 points, seven boards, and one assist for the winning team.

Leo Labiste had a double-double game with 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans, who dropped to a 0-2 (win-loss) in Group A.

In Group B, the A2E Cargo Logistics obliterated the Human Incubator, 93-67, to grab their first win of the tournament.

John Dave Barrientos led the scoring for A2E with 18 points, five rebounds, and one assist. Jumel Salcedo and Raphael Angelo Tallo chipped in 14 and 11 markers, respectively.

In Group D, Oninz General Merchandise edged JSJS Mountain Resort, 80-73, to log their first win in two games.

The other games last Sunday saw the Coco + Maco beating Net Reapers, 81-63; JKV Enterprises nipping Bigatin Trading, 83-68; and Isorep escaping Bakersfield JAIS, 79-78.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Dolphinz, Pandas gain twice-to-beat edge in BBC playoffs