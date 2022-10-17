Local favorite John Mark Tokong bags Siargao International Surfing Cup title

SIARGAO Island—Local favorite John Mark Tokong defended his title as he was crowned champion of the 26th Siargao International Surfing Cup on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the world-famous Cloud 9 in Barangay Catangnan, here.

Riding the perfect barrel waves at Cloud 9 and with weather conditions cooperating, the 25-year-old Tokong earned a 15.80 total score against Indonesian finalist Oney Anwar’s 14.15 to bag the title.

In 2019, Tokong and Anwar also faced off in the finals.

The local favorite Tokong, son of a fisherman from the town of General Luna, said he already planned out the waves he will catch and wanted to give his supporters a world-class performance.

Two years after the last international surfing cup, Tokong shared that he prepared to defend his title while joining other surfing competitions in Japan, El Salvador, Indonesia, and around the Philippines.

Another local favorite, Philmar Alipayo, landed in third place after a gutsy performance against Tokong in the semifinals.

A total of 100 surfers from the Philippines, Japan, Sweden, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Great Britain, and Thailand joined the competition, eyeing to secure a spot in the World Surf League’s (WSL) Challenger Series in May 2023.

The tournament is part of Siargao Island’s “Bangon Siargao” program after being devastated by Typhoon Odette in December of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the ladies’ division, Nilbie Blancada bagged the title with a total score of 11.50 against Japanese Anon Matsuoka’s 10.35.

