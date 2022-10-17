‘Hot ‘N Spicy’ Dasmariñas bags Philippine Games and Amusements Board super bantamweight title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former world title challenger Michael “Hot ‘N Spicy” Dasmariñas clinched the Philippine Games and Amusements Board super bantamweight title by beating Ryan Rey Ponteras last October 15, 2022, in Tacloban City.

Dasmariñas scored a 12-rounder unanimous decision victory against Ponteras to win the title.

With the victory, Dasmariñas improved his record to 32 wins, 21 by knockouts, paired with three defeats and two draws.

Ponteras suffered his 17th loss with 23 wins, 12 knockouts, and three draws.

The 30-year-old Dasmariñas from Pili, Camarines Sur has now won back-to-back matches after scoring a knockout against Danny Tampipi last March in Manila.

Before that, he had a rough journey after settling for a draw against Ernesto Saulong, six months after he challenged Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue.

Dasmariñas earned his recognition in the Philippine boxing scene after he valiantly fought Inoue as the mandatory challenger for the latter’s IBF world bantamweight title.

Despite his efforts, Dasmariñas lost via a third round technical knockout.

