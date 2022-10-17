Celebrate Halloween in the Tropics at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu

Exciting activities are in store for the family this Halloween season.

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu invites guests to plan a Halloween escapade with an array of exciting activities, a special trick or treat event and magic show to entertain the whole family for that fun-filled vacation.

To learn more about Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu’s Halloween activities, please visit bit.ly/ComicsInTheTropicsE-Brochure

Families can enjoy a getaway with the Halloween in the Tropics package with rates starting at Php 14, 500 and includes two (2) Heroes, Unite! Trick or Treat event tickets on October 30, 2022, unlimited access to Adventure Zone, breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children below 6 years old, Php 1,000 net dining credits per night, two (2) complimentary resort activities and free use of snorkel set. Shangri-La Circle members will get a complimentary DIY Halloween cake, for that extra special celebration.

For those looking for fun trick or treat activities, guests are invited to come in their best outfits straight from a comic book and take part in Shangri-La Mactan’s Heroes, Unite! Trick or Treat event on October 30, 2022, 3 pm. Enjoy Halloween activities, from a festive dinner buffet party to a mind-blowing magic show. Tickets are priced at Php1,500 net per child and includes access to trick or treat even with magic show and, dinner buffet and Php 1,000 net per adult which includes dinner buffet.





A scary-good family activity awaits with the Do-It-Yourself Monster Cake available this October 21 – November 2, so kids and parents can bond over sugary delights and create their own themed cake to celebrate the holiday that everyone loves. Diners are invited to indulge in comic-themed sliders for a fun Halloween meal with family. Comic Monster Sliders are available at Buko Bar or Breeze Bar this October 28 – November 2, 2022.

Super parents deserve a thoughtful gift of a well-deserved spa day was Chi, The Spa offers Powerful Healing with a complimentary Hydrating Facial Sheet Mask, Healing After Sun Treatment or Natural Muscle Relief Balm for those who book any 60-min treatment from October 1, 2022 – November 15, 2022.

