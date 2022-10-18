CESET reinforces ‘no segregation, no collection’ policy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents of Cebu City must take the segregation of waste and trash seriously.

Cebu City Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (CESET) head Grace Luardo has issued a memorandum addressed to all barangay environmental officers (BEOs), both in urban and upland areas, directing the strict implementation of the “no segregation, no collection” policy.

Such is supported by the City Ordinance no. 2031 or “An ordinance for the Implementation of Solid Waste Segregation at source and so as the Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Program.”

“See to it that there is a proper collection of garbage, from receptacles if it is well segregated or not, and if not-issuance of citation ticket to be conducted,” reads a portion of the memorandum.

Non-biodegradable waste is collected on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays each week, while biodegradables are picked up on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

She told CDN Digital that this would be implemented as soon as all of the city’s 80 barangays and other concerned offices are furnished with the copy of the memorandum.

Moreover, BEOs were also required, per the memorandum Luardo issued, to accompany garbage collectors in their assigned garbage trucks from different zones or collecting areas.

She also implored BEOs to ensure that the garbage hotspots in their assigned areas or barangays, whether in sidewalks, streets, or pathways, are regularly cleared.

Luardo also directed BEOs to establish a functional Material Recovery Facility composting area in their respective barangays to help lessen the waste transported to the city’s dumpsite.

Luardo issued this memorandum in support to the city government’s launched Oplan Disiplina, which was effective starting October 1 as directed under an executive order that Mayor Michael Rama issued.

