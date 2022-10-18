Suspect in Naga teacher stabbing detained; claims it was ‘self-defense’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The suspect in the killing of a public school teacher in Naga City is now detained at the city’s police station following his arrest in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, Monday night, October 17.

Elmar Gemida, 24, was apprehended at the port in San Carlos City during a hot pursuit operation led by local police. Gemida went into hiding after he allegedly stabbed Jhun Leo Pañares, whose body was found inside a room in Barangay Inoburan on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Gemida, in an interview, said that he regretted killing Pañares adding that he was forced to do so in order to protect himself.

“Pagkita namo nahibong ko nga gidala ko sa skwelahan…Nihikap sa ako unya niana ko nga ayaw sir maestro raba ka, sauna ra ta gakuyog karon paka gaingun ani. Ana sya nga ayaw pagreklamo kay kita ra duha diri…Mao to niana sya nga masuko niya ko nimo,” Gemida claimed. Police recovered the motorcycle of Pañares from Gemida’s possession when he was arrested in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental. He alleged that Pañares tried to stab him first.

