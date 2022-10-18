Suspect in the killing of a public school teacher in Naga City nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspect in the killing last Sunday, Oct. 16, of a public school teacher in Barangay Inoburan in Naga City in southern Cebu, was arrested on Monday evening, Oct. 17, in San Carlos City in Negros Occidental.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon, chief of police of Naga City Police Station, identified the suspect as Elmar Gemida, 24.

Gemida is tagged as responsible for the killing of public school teacher, Jhun Leo Pañares.

Pañares was found lifeless and bathed with his own blood filled with stab wounds in the different parts of his body.

The victim is a teacher at Naga Integrated Center for Science, Technology, Culture, and Arts in the barangay.

According to the City of Government of Naga Facebook post, the suspect was arrested in San Carlos City in Negros Occidental at 8:20 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The arrest was made in coordination with policemen from San Carlos City in Negros Occidental headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Jesus Mesahon Jr., Calatrava Municipal Police Station led by Police Major Lumyaen Lidawa, and the Philippine National Police Maritime Group and Port Police in San Carlos City led by Police Senior Master Sergeant Jessie Cordova.

Police recovered P10,000 cash from the possession of Gemida, together with his cellphone and a motorcycle.

ALSO READ

Police has POI in killing of public school teacher in City of Naga

Public school teacher stabbed in Cebu City

Congresswoman Cindi Chan condemns killing of student

Mandaue police probe death of nursing student inside school campus

Murder rap readied against arrested suspected thief, who killed nursing student in Lapu-Lapu

Student gets 10 years for mother’s murder

Student stabs teacher dead in Samar town

/dbs