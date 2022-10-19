100 watchmen to be deployed in Naga City schools

MANILA, Philippines – Naga City Mayor Valdemar Chiong has ordered the deployment of watchmen in schools following the tragedy that claimed the life of a public school teacher there.

Chiong confirmed that they have hired around 100 watchmen to augment security in schools.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Chiong said the city will be the ones to provide wages for the watchmen and that they have already set a budget for it.

The city government recently met with representatives from the local office of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Naga City, local police, barangay and school officials, and other concerned stakeholders to discuss measures on how to reinforce peace and order in educational institutions.

Aside from deploying watchmen, Chiong also said they agreed to make sure all guests’ visit to schools will be accounted for.

“Kinahanglan mabutang gyud na sila sa logbook,” said Chiong.

(They should really sign in in a logbook.)

It was also suggested that teachers, like students, must coordinate or notify their higher-ups when visiting schools on days when there are no classes.

Jhun Leo Pañares, a teacher from the Naga City Integrated Science Technology Culture and Arts, was found dead inside the school’s premises last Sunday, October 16, 2022.

READ: Public school teacher stabbed dead in Naga City

Not more than 24 hours later, police arrested the suspect Elmar Gemida while he was hiding in San Carlos City in Negros Occidental.

Police ruled robbery as the motive. The suspect, on the other hand, claimed he stabbed the victim as ‘self-defense’, saying that the teacher allegedly attempted to molest him.

READ: Suspect in Naga teacher stabbing detained; claims it was ‘self-defense’

Chiong, for his part, said he was saddened over the tragedy. In the meantime, he assured constituents that it was an ‘isolated case’.

“And we try to make improvements on what we have done [so that this won’t happen again],” said Chiong.

He also commended the local police for the speedy arrest made on the suspect.

