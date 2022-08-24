‘Task Force Gubat sa Baha’ to start tagging of structures in three-meter easement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the “Task Force Gubat sa Baha” will soon start the tagging and serving of notice to residents whose structures are situated within the three-meter easement of Cebu City’s waterways.

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC) chairman Lawyer Gerry Carillo told CDN Digital that they recently formed seven teams which will be deployed to the areas surrounding the city’s seven rivers.

“Yes we created seven teams to be deployed to seven rivers to start the tagging and serving of notice of households occupying the three meters,” he said in a message sent to CDN Digital.

The tagging and serving of notice is part of the efforts of the “Task Force Gubat sa Baha” in fulfilling its mandate to address the city’s problem on flooding, especially in the city’s seven rivers, which are Guadalupe, Kinalumsan, Mahiga, Lahug, Estero de Parian, Bulacao, and Butuanon.

The team is composed of 17 offices of the Cebu City government. They are tasked to gather ground data of the residents living in the three meter-easement.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, in his Executive Order (EO) No. 2 series of 2022, issued on Friday, August 19, 2022, tasked the special task force to develop a flood-resilient Cebu City in coordination with various government agencies and other stakeholders.

The special task force is composed of different government offices, such as the CCDRRMC, Secretary to the Mayor, Office of the City Administrator, City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), Office of the City Engineer, Office of the Building Official, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Cebu City District Office, DPWH 7, and Local Housing Board, among others

READ: Special task force to solve Cebu City’s flooding problem created

According to the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), residents found to be living within the three-meter easement of the City’s waterways will be issued a five-day notice for the public hearing organized by their respective barangay officials for consultation.

“The city government ensures that they would be listed as beneficiaries for socialized housing projects and given financial assistance,” the CCDRRMO said.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Majority of structure owners encroaching Kinalumsan River agree to settle: Guardo

Easement clearing ops: Cebu City eyes buying container vans as shelter for displaced residents

Affected families hope Cebu City sticks to relocation promise as easement clearing ops begin

Heavy rains cause floods in Metro Cebu; leave people stranded