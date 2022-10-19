AppleOne Mactan wins big at PropertyGuru Awards

AppleOne Mactan, Incorporated’s (AMI) Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort bagged four awards in the most respected and most sought-after real estate industry honors — the 10th annual PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

The finest developers from the country were honored at the gala dinner of the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards last October 7, 2022, to celebrate the best projects, designs, and innovations within the industry throughout the past year.

Presented by global brand Kohler, the event is part of the regional PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards program established in 2005.

With a professionally ran and supervised judging system, the Asia Property Awards is the gold standard in real estate.

The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort won Best Condo Interior Design (Philippines) and Best Branded Residential Development (Philippines).

The Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, on the other hand, won Best Hotel Interior Design (Philippines) and Best Luxury Resort Development (Philippines).

Strategically located in Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City, The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort features Tower Residences that includes luxurious bedroom apartments, and Courtyard Pool Residences with private pools. All unit owners have access to different amenities and resort facilities and more.

Nestled in the historic islands in the Philippines, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort is a destination for tourists as it unveils a welcoming and assured hospitality service. The property comprises of stylish rooms and suites with captivating views of the Hilutungan Channel, one of Cebu’s finest and richest sanctuaries, and the scenic Olango Island, one of the seven best-known flyaways for migratory birds in the world.

As AppleOne Mactan Inc. continues to deliver world-class and award-winning developments in the region, its partners and associates in the industry celebrate their recent feat in the recently concluded 10th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards:

SAMSUNG

FUJITSU

F&D NOBLEZA ENTERPRISES

Cebu Solid Enterprises & Hardware, Inc.

Bigatin Trading & Cargo Handling Services

Abadia Architects and Designers CEBU

3Metis Industries Inc.

Top Line Business Development Corp.