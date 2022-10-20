Buenas Tulay, Basak San Nicolas score first MGBL wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Buenas Tulay and Basak San Nicolas logged their first victories in the ongoing Minglanilla G-Sports Basketball League (MGBL) held at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Buenas Tulay destroyed the Minglanilla Ballers B, 100-53, in the 21-under division.

Niño Caballero led Buenas Tulay’s lopsided win with his 24-point performance.

Meanwhile, the visiting Basak San Nicolas cagers defeated Tungkil Blessels, 69-53, in the 18-under category.

Dwayne Maverick Joyo poured 17 points to lead Basak San Nicolas to its first win.

Games continue on Friday at the Velpal 2 basketball court.

The Spydas take on the Pinggan Scorpions at 5:30 PM in the 15-under division while the Talisay City Ballers face Prolific in the 18-under division at 7:30 PM.

/bmjo

