JCI Zugbuana holds ‘Olympinks: Family Sports Day’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Zugbuana will add more excitement to the Pink October Month or the ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’ in Cebu through a series of sports events slated on October 23, 2022 at the Bright Academy campus in Barangay Banilad.

The event aptly dubbed as the “Olympinks: Family Sports Day” features three sporting events; rugby, ultimate frisbee, and pickleball.

“Participants can walk-in, register, and then choose to play or learn either rugby, frisbee or pickleball. We chose these three sports firstly because they each have very passionate and good communities. They’re a bunch of very good people with good hearts and a huge passion for their chosen sport,” said one of the organizers, Jana Pages, the daughter of Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages.

According to Pages, their upcoming event is to mainly highlight their fundraising for the Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The proceeds of the event will be used for free mammograms to indigent patients through the iCanServe Foundation-Cebu.

They are targeting to draw 150 participants and even more for their event.

Pages added that besides the three sports events, they will also have a basketball exhibition game between Game On Basketball Association and the JCI Metro Cebu on the same day at 12 noon.

“We are from JCI Zugbuana – an all-female chapter based in Cebu, Philippines. This Pink October event is actually a series of events to raise Breast Cancer Awareness. We had the Pink lighting of the SM Seaside cube and the Pink Cans for donation scattered across different stores in Cebu,” said Pages.

Over at the SM Seaside City Cebu, they will also have a separate event, the Pink October: New Hair Pink Cares event this October 22, 2022.

The event will also launch the “Locks of Love Project” in partnership with Salon de Rose.

They will provide free haircuts for those who are willing to donate their hair for their cause.

Those who want to join the sports events on Sunday can proceed to the official venue before the tip-off at 1:00 PM.

