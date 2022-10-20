Nine fishermen apprehended for illegal fishing in Cordova

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Nine individuals were apprehended in Cordova town for illegal fishing on Wednesday evening, October 19, 2022.

Patrolman Jaypee Galecio, desk officer of Cordova Police Station, said that the nine fishermen were apprehended and turned over to them by the members of the Cordova Marine Watch for conducting fishing activities inside the Marine Sanctuary in Barangay Alegria.

The suspects were identified as Agapito Lantase, 32, a resident of Datag, Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City; German Mendoza, 26, a resident of Sitio Lasang, Barangay Mactan; Cipriano Mandresa, 37, a resident of Sitio Lasang, Barangay Mactan; Reynaldo Marang; Sandro Pardillo; Giovanni Amit, Glenico Oyao, Joselito Oyao, and Gilo Cadido.

The members of the Cordova Marine Watch also turned over to the police evidence that were used by these individuals in their fishing activities, namely: 3 improvised fishing arrow with flashlights; assorted snorkeling; plastic containers; and other fishing gear.

However, Galecio said that the suspects were released at around 9:32 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, after they were able to pay a fine of P500 each, based on the municipal’s ordinance.

Galecio added that this was not the first incident that they were able to apprehend fishermen using illegal fishing methods in the town’s coastal waters.

