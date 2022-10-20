Suspect in fatal Tabunok shooting surrenders; jealousy eyed as motive

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The gunman behind the fatal shooting at the Tabunok Public Market in Talisay City that claimed the life of a rice vendor last October 18, 2022 is now under police custody.

Local police here presented the suspect, identified as Jonar Villagonzalo, during a press conference on Thursday, October 20.

Villagonzalo was accused of killing Alvin Sinco, 19, by firing a bullet to his chest. He surrendered to authorities on Wednesday evening, October 19, in the neighboring town of Minglanilla.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, Talisay City Police Station chief, said Villagonzalo had been hiding in Minglanilla after the crime took place.

“He also admitted in doing it,” Caballes told reporters in Cebuano.

According to the police chief, jealousy was the motive why Villagonzalo decided to shoot Sinco.

They discovered that the victim had been dating the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, and that both knew each other.

Villagonzalo allegedly tried to win back his former girlfriend but to no avail. He then reportedly sent threats both to Sinco and his ex, who happens to be a minor.

“But the suspect has not provided further details as to why he resorted to such actions,” added Caballes.

Meanwhile, police thanked Villagonzalo’s relatives in cooperating with the investigation after officers tracked them down, and asked for their help.

“They managed to convince the suspect to surrender despite the shock and disbelief upon learning his involvement,” Caballes said.

When the suspect reportedly agreed to give himself up before authorities, his father then told arresting officers that he was hiding in Brgy. Tungkil in Minglanilla.

Villagonzalo is now under the custody of the Talisay City Police Station.

Police have also recovered the murder weapon, which had been in the suspect’s possession even before the killing happened.

Findings showed that Villagonzalo, a resident of Tuburan town in northern Cebu, already had a record for violence.

“We were told he purchased the gun from a friend but we’re conducting further investigations on that matter,” said Caballes.

Meanwhile, Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas thanked the Talisay City Police Station for their “swift resolution “ of the murder case.

He also issued a warning to criminals.

“Jonar’s arrest serves as a warning to all criminals who want to cause trouble in our beloved city. Ayaw intawn ninyo suwayi ang abilidad sa atong kapulisan,” he said in a Facebook post.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

19-year-old killed in Talisay City shooting