Cuteness overload! Angelica Panganiban finally shares snaps of baby Amila Sabine

CEBU, Philippines — Celebrity mom Angelica Panganiban finally gave her fans a first look at her daughter Amila Sabine, who turns a month old on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

On Instagram, the 35-year-old actress shared a series of adorable photos of her firstborn child with her non-showbiz partner Gregg Homan as they celebrate the milestone.

Charming baby Amila Sabine can be seen happily smiling in the photoshoot done by Family Photography Manila.

“Hello world! It’s been a month. Mom and dad are finally ready to share me with you. So, here i am,” the actress caption the photos.

Netizens and fellow celebrities gushed over the photos, including Bea Alonzo, Anne Curtis, Dimples Romana, Kaye Abad, Maja Salvador, and Maxene Magalona, among others.

“Hi little bb! Dahlia and I can’t wait to meet you!!” Curtis commented.

“Grabe!! sobrang cute,” Alonzo also wrote.

Panganiban and Homan revealed announced last March that she was pregnant and gave birth last September 20, 2022.

They introduce the baby Amila for the first time by sharing a close-up photo of her adorable eyes last September 23, 2022.

The couple announced their engagement in a recent vlog earlier this month.

