192 IP families may lose 4Ps benefits after being tagged as non-poor

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 192 Indigenous Peoples (IP) families in Central Visayas, who were beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), were tagged as non-poor in the Listahanan 3 of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

They were included in the close to 90,000 families in the region that were initially identified as non-poor and may soon lose their incentive.

Julito Tajanlangit, the IP focal person of DSWD-7, said that currently, these beneficiaries were already re-evaluated through the agency’s Social Welfare and Development Indicators (SWDI) tool.

“Nag-update last time sa katong atoang Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program management office nga meeting, I think ang Cebu nalang ang naay kuwang gamay in terms of encoding, naa na sa 97% kung wala ko masayop no ang ilang assessment ug ilang encoding kay magdungan man gud na sila,” Tajanlangit said.

He said that of the 192 IP households that were tagged as non-poor in Central Visayas, 46 of these were from Cebu, 44 were from Negros Oriental, 99 were from Bohol, and 3 were from Siquijor.

He said that currently, Central Visayas has 1,484 IP families that were included in the regular program of the 4Ps, while 1,694 were listed in the modified conditional cash transfer (MCCT).

“Pero ato naning gi-mainstream kadtong mga beneficiaries sa modified conditional cash transfer para mabalhin na gyud sila sa regular program sa 4Ps,” he added.

In Cebu, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) has recorded around 1,800 IP families.

Of the said number, around 300 households were members of the Ati Tribe in South Poblacion, City of Naga while the rest were Sama-Bajaos in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Tajanlangit added that around five households already from the Ati Tribe in the City of Naga were enrolled in the 4Ps for set 11.

Set 11 beneficiaries of 4Ps came from the Listahan 3 of the agency that was soft-launched by DSWD last August 2022. /rcg

