Subdivision and Housing Developers Association in CV kickstarts Nat’l Shelter Month with Housing Fair in Ayala Center Cebu

In partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Region 7 (DHSUD Region 7), the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association in Central Visayas (SHDA CV) formally opened on Oct. 21, the festivities of the National Shelter Month with the Housing Fair featuring 10 exhibitors from the housing industry and its affiliated industries until Oct. 23 in the ground floor of Ayala Center Cebu.

“Through this Housing Fair, we aim to promote the housing industry and its affiliated support industries,” said Anthony Noel, SHDA CV president and vice president of external affairs and social responsibility department of Aboitizland, Inc. during the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Housing Fair on October 20. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by DHSUD Assistant Secretary Melissa Aradanas, DHSUD Region 7 Director Lawyer Lyndon Juntilla, and the board members and advisers of the SHDA-CV Chapter.

With the theme “Forging Partnership for a Dynamic Housing Sector”, the SHDA CV will focus on the ever-changing real estate and housing industry with emphasis on collaborative efforts of the government and the private sector. Housing Fair exhibitors are Cebu Landmasters Inc., 8990 housing Development Corp., Primary Homes Inc., Filinvest Land, Inc., Aboitiz Land Inc., Island Paint, Grand Land Inc, Primeworld, Eastland Estate, and VECO.

With SHDA’s aspiration for every Filipino family to have a home, it aims to foster a sustained housing industry through partnership and collaboration among the developers, government agencies, and home financing.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the SHDA CV is also back with not just one but two major events. SHDA CV has also prepared the Developer’s Forum 2022, a 2 day event where the DHSUD Region 7 Director Juntilla, along with its department heads, will discuss the regulatory updates on the Subdivision and Condominium Laws and other relevant topics concerning the Housing Industry. The Developer’s Forum will happen from Oct. 20 to 21 in the Citadines Hotel Cebu.













The Subdivision and Housing Developers Association is the largest and leading industry association for housing and development in the Philippines with over 350 members and 8 regional chapters. The Central Visayas chapter of the SHDA has more then 60 members that span across different industries.