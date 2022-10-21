DOH reports local transmission of Omicron XBB subvariant, XBC variant

MANILA, Philippines — There is now local transmission of the COVID-19 Omicron subvariant XBB and XBC variant, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday.

“Definitely, there is local transmission,” Alathea de Guzman, officer-in-charge of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, said of the XBB subvariant and XBC variant in an online town hall meeting.

De Guzman said this is because XBB and XBC cases are not linked to overseas travel.

To date, the Philippines has recorded 81 XBB Omicron sub-variant cases while the country also reported 193 cases of the XBC variant.

READ: Philippines detects 81 COVID-19 cases of new XBB Omicron subvariant – DOH

The XBB and XBC variants are recombined coronaviruses. The XBB is a recombination of the BJ.1 and BM.1.1.1 strains of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, while XBC is a combination of the BA.2 sublineage of the Omicron and Delta variants.

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link.