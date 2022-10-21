Tuburan fire: P240,000 worth of properties lost; 2 houses razed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some P240,000 worth of properties were lost after an unattended lighted candle started a fire that razed two houses this noon today, Oct. 21, in Sitio Sangi, Barangay Caridad, Tuburan town in northern Cebu.

Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Jimboy Dinoy, duty fire investigator of the Tuburan Fire Station, said that the estimated damage to property destroyed by the fire was P240,000.

Dinoy said that no one was hurt in the fire that raged on for nearly 30 minutes.

He said that the fire was reported at 11:55 a.m. today, Oct. 21, and it was put out at 12:35 p.m.

Dinoy said that the fire started at the house of Florida Elloran and spread to the house of Robert Monteclaro Jurado.

The houses were made of a combination of cement and light materials.

Elloran told Dinoy that she had lighted a candle inside her house and left the house for a minute to buy something outside.

But when she went back, she saw that the house was already on fire.

“Gibiyaan sa tag iya kay dunay gipalit ug pag balik na nagdilaab na ang ilang panimalay,” Dinoy said

The fire then rapidly spread to the house of Jurado.

Tuburan is a second class municipality of Cebu Province. The town, which is situated in northwestern Cebu, is approximately 83 kilometers from Cebu City.

/dbs