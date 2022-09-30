CCFO: 18 fires in Sept. destroy P10.8M worth of properties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There were more damage but fewer fires this September in Cebu City as compared to August this year.

Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO), said that there were 18 fires this month in the city as compared to 21 fires in August.

Villanueva said that, however, the estimated damage to property of the 18 fires this month reached P10.8 million as compared to that of the cost of damage last August, which was pegged at P3.5 million.

He said that this was due to two big fires that hit Barangay Guadalupe on Sept. 2 and Sept. 21.

The Sept. 2 fire destroyed an estimated P3 million worth of properties while on Sept. 21 fire, the damage to property reached P6.7 million.

This P9.7 million makes up the bulk of the cost of damage to property for the month of September.

Majority of the affected structures that were destroyed by these fires were residential houses.

Aside from that, the CCFO spokesperson also cited the top cause of these fires for these two months were electrical mishaps, but not limited to overloading and electrical misuse.

“Mao gyud na atoang top causes, electrical misuse, overloading. Daghan pero kasagaran gyud kay electrical,” he said.

(That is our top causes, electrical misuse, overloading. There are several other causes but mostly it is electrical.)

Villanueva also said that the drop of total fire incidents in the city this month as compared to last month, was, somehow, proof that their campaigns were effective.

“Siguro wala kaayo ta makasinati og grabing kainit. Unya, naa nay impact ang atoang subsob nga kampanya sa BFP with respect to paghatag og panghimangno sa publiko,” the CCFO spokesperson said.

(Perhaps, we have not experienced so much heat. And we can see the impact of our concerted campaign of the BFP with respect to giving warnings to the public.)

The Cebu City Fire Office also assured that they would continue with the information awareness to the public advising them to be cautious with their devices and the surroundings either at home or at their workplaces.

