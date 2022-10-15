Barili fire: P1.5M in properties lost; store destroyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Properties estimated to be worth P1.5 million were lost after a fire hit the Sto. Niño Store, a general merchandise store, at past 11 p.m. of Oct. 14, 2022, in Barili town in southwestern Cebu.

FO1 Roel Bareng of the Barili Fire Station said that fire investigators had given the estimate of the damage to properties at P1.5 million because the store had many goods inside when it was struck by fire.

Bareng, Barili Fire Station desk officer, said that the fire was reported at 11:50 p.m. of Oct. 14, the fire was raised to the second alarm at 12:30 a.m. of Oct. 15, and was placed under control at 12:45 a.m.

He explained that second alarm meant that they were asking for assistance from fire stations in the nearby areas to help put out the fire and the fire under control meant that they had prevented the fire from spreading from the two-story building to other structures in the area.

Bareng said that despite putting the fire under control and at least 13 hours from the start of the fire, the firefighters continued to do overhauling or to make sure that the fire in the building would be put out out completely.

He also said as of this time or nearly 14 hours since the start of the fire, they still had not declared fire out at the fire scene since smoke continued to come out of the burnt structure of the building.

Bareng also said that they were checking the possibility that faulty electrical wiring was the cause of the fire because no one was inside the store when the fire started at nearly midnight of Oct. 15.

He also said that the store was owned by Manuel “Manny” Estrada.

Barili is a second class municipality of province of Cebu, which is located 62 kilometers southwest from Cebu City. | With Dennis Singson

