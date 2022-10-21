Kiddie Chess: 63 young woodpushers to play in Cebu tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for tomorrow’s second edition of the Under-12 Kiddie Chess Tournament of the Cebu Chess Hub at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The tournament which will run in the entire weekend, will field a total of 63 young woodpushers from Cebu, Dumaguete, and other parts of Negros Island.

This serves as the second under-12 chess tilt for the Cebu Chess Hub after successfully staging its inaugural competition last July at the same venue.

One of the top bets for tomorrow’s competition is Apple Rubin of Toledo City who ruled the inaugural competition last July.

The rest of the strong contenders are Ethan Carbonilla, Lance David Gimena, Lara Mae Torrefiel, and Darren Corro.

They will compete in a seven-round Swiss system format with 45-minute time control plus 10 seconds.

The champion woodpusher will take home P3,000, while the second placer gets P2,000, and P1,000 for the third placer.

The fourth and fifth placers will receive P700 and P500, respectively, while the sixth to 10th placers will take home P300.

It can be recalled that Cebu Chess Hub also hosted numerous chess tournaments in the past few months such as the U1900 Open Chess Tournament last month and the All-Women Open Chess Tournament last August at the same venue.

/dbs