Sunday fire destroys 10 houses in Capitol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 10 houses were burned down when a fire broke out in a residential area in Brgy. Capitol Site here on Sunday, September 18.

The Cebu City Fire Office confirmed that a total of 10 houses in East Capitol, Sitio Lower Panaghiusa, Brgy. Capitol Site were affected by the Sunday afternoon fire.

Of this number, 7 were totally burned down while the rest sustained damage.

Fire investigators pegged the damage to property at P300,000. No injured individuals were reported.

According to the Cebu City Fire Office in its report, the fire also affected 10 families or 60 individuals.

The city’s firefighters received the fire alarm at 1:58 p.m. It was immediately raised to first alarm at 2:01 p.m. due to the density of the structures in the area.

Fortunately, they were able to put the flames under control approximately 25 minutes later, and then officially declared fire out at 2:48 p.m.

Initial findings showed that the fire originated from a house owned by a certain Beltran Gador. Fire investigators said they are still determining the real cause of the incident.

/dbs